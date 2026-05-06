1 dead, 1 injured in car crash into Kroger in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A car crashed into a Kroger in Decatur on Wednesday, and multiple emergency vehicles responded to the scene.

DeKalb County Fire officials confirmed that one person was killed and another injured.

NewsChopper 2 captured footage of the response on Wesley Chapel Road.

DeKalb County police confirmed they responded to the scene.

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