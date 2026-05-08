3-year-old killed in hit-and-run after wandering from home

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A family is grieving after police say a hit and run driver killed a child who had walked away from his apartment.

It happened before sunrise on busy Winder Highway. Police said the driver kept going to work, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reports.

Neighbors say they’ve seen cars race through that stretch of road for years LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

The boy’s family reported him missing with hopes of finding him alive, but it ended in heartbreak.

A GoFundMe set up by the family describes 3-year-old Maxence Benjamin as a bright light full of curiosity and laughter.

Police didn’t say how the child got out of the apartment complex and ended up on the busy road Sunday morning.

The family says the silence he left behind is overwhelming.

Police say the driver kept going to the nearby warehouse where he worked.

That’s where officers tracked down 67-year-old Rohitbhai Patel hours later.

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