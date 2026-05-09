4-year-old child safely returned after alleged kidnapping, deputies say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old child with autism is safe after deputies say the child was taken from a home during a domestic dispute Friday night.

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Rockdale County deputies responded to the 1800 block of the Smokerise East subdivision on May 8 in reference to an assault and possible kidnapping involving a child.

Investigators said the child’s father, identified as Terrence Noble, arrived at the home with his girlfriend, Desiree Casswell, to visit the child.

Authorities said an altercation broke out between Casswell and the child’s mother before Noble and Casswell left the home with the child without permission and drove toward Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted about issuing an Amber Alert, but officials said there was no immediate threat to the child and no vehicle information available. Instead, a mass media alert was issued.

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The Atlanta Police Department later assisted Rockdale deputies by checking a location in Atlanta connected to the investigation.

According to investigators, officers made contact with Noble’s mother, who helped bring the child back to Rockdale County.

Deputies said the child was reunited with the mother shortly after midnight and was not injured.

Authorities have since issued warrants for Noble and Casswell on charges including assault and kidnapping.

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