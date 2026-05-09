Man in critical condition after shooting at DeKalb gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot early Saturday morning, according to police.

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Around 1:05 a.m. DeKalb County police were called to Tiburon Drive after reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say an unknown suspect showed him outside a gas station in the 5900 block of Fairington Road, and he went to Tiburon Drive to call 911.

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The victim’s age and identity were not released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

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