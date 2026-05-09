Alleged kidnapping thwarted within minutes thanks to APD tracking technology

ATLANTA — A woman and two children are safe after Atlanta police say new E-911 technology allowed dispatchers to track their location in real time during an alleged kidnapping.

Officials say a woman attempted to call 911 multiple times on Tuesday, but each call disconnected. That’s when dispatchers activated a new tool within Atlanta’s upgraded RapidSOS-enabled system, tracking a caller’s location.

“There was a lot of crying going on,” said Derbita Bronner, an E-911 Communications Supervisor, describing what call-takers initially heard during the emergency.

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When the call dropped twice, dispatchers escalated to another feature within the system; live chat and real-time location sharing powered by RapidSOS.

“When I realized the call had dropped, I went ahead and initiated the live chat,” Bronner told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter. “She immediately sent me a pin of her location. When I pulled the pin up, it gave me the exact location where she was and she also gave me the make and model of the vehicle.”

Officials say that information allowed Atlanta police to track the vehicle in real time. Officers located the woman and two children within two minutes.

Authorities say a man was taken into custody in connection with the alleged kidnapping.

E-911 Director Desiree Arnold, who previously gave Channel 2 Action News an exclusive look at the technology last month, said the outcome highlights the system’s value during critical emergencies.

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“At the time that we needed it the most, it did not fail us,” Arnold said.

Bronner echoed that sentiment.

“It’s just amazing and I’m glad it’s all in place,” she said.

Officials say the woman suffered minor injuries but is expected to be okay.

They also noted that the system includes instant language translation capabilities, allowing dispatchers to communicate with callers in multiple languages in real time. Officials say that this feature is one reason Atlanta prioritized the rollout ahead of major international events, including the FIFA World Cup, which is expected to bring visitors from around the world to the city.

The investigation into the alleged kidnapping remains ongoing.

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