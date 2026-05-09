Habersham County’s first certified female deputy dies

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A woman remembered for breaking barriers in law enforcement is being honored for a lifetime of public service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office announced that Nell Goss, recognized as the county’s first certified female deputy sheriff, died Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Goss served in the courthouse on Monroe Street.

Officials said her dedication extended beyond the sheriff’s office. Goss also worked in several other county government offices during a public service career that spanned four decades.

TRENDING STORIES:

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said, “thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Nell Goss.”

Funeral services for Goss will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Whitfield Funeral Home North Chapel in Demorest.

Burial will follow at VFW Memorial Park with law enforcement honors.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group