Man accused of stealing nearly $80K from Georgia little league

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man is facing charges after Georgia police say he drained nearly $80,000 from a youth baseball league bank account.

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Columbus police say Craig Norris, 35, was arrested by the department’s Property Crimes Unit in connection with a theft investigation involving Pioneer Little League.

Detectives say the case began in March 2026 after the league reported an unauthorized use of its bank card.

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During the investigation, authorities uncovered 1,039 fraudulent transactions totaling $79,609.80 across multiple businesses.

Norris was arrested and booked into the Muscogee County Jail. He is charged with theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud.

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