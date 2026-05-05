Man accused of stealing nearly $80K from Georgia little league

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man is facing charges after Georgia police say he drained nearly $80,000 from a youth baseball league bank account.
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Columbus police say Craig Norris, 35, was arrested by the department’s Property Crimes Unit in connection with a theft investigation involving Pioneer Little League.
Detectives say the case began in March 2026 after the league reported an unauthorized use of its bank card.
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During the investigation, authorities uncovered 1,039 fraudulent transactions totaling $79,609.80 across multiple businesses.
Norris was arrested and booked into the Muscogee County Jail. He is charged with theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud.
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