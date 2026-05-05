Woman found dead in car. Now, a Metro Atlanta man is charged with murder

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ — A metro Atlanta man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead inside a car outside a hotel, according to authorities.

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The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey says Keith Demery, 54, of Ellenwood, was arrested in connection with a homicide believed to have happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Authorities say around 6 a.m., Demery called police to a hotel on Davidson Avenue to report injuries. When officers arrived, they say Demery directed them to his vehicle in the parking lot.

Inside the car, officers found an unresponsive woman in the front passenger seat. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Demery was detained and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. After being released, he was transported to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office for questioning.

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Investigators from multiple agencies responded to the scene. A postmortem examination is expected to determine the victim’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death.

Authorities have not yet released the woman’s name.

Demery has since been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533.

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