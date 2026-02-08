Take a look inside Atlanta’s newest skyscraper

ATLANTA — The tallest building built in Atlanta in more than 30 years is nearly complete, and Channel 2’s Jorge Estevez got an exclusive look inside.

The new skyscraper is almost 750 feet tall and combines office and living spaces over 60 floors.

But developers say that the massive building will bring more business to Georgia.

“People are flocking to this city because of what it’s offering,” said Parker Thompson, owner of Momentum Mortgage Solutions.

From his balcony, Thompson has a view of the new building, designed to connect people like him who live and work in the city.

“They’re choosing here to be a part of that fabric of midtown,” John Petricola, Senior Managing Director of Southeast Rockefeller Group, said.

He gave Estevez an exclusive look inside the building and shared more about why they are investing millions in Atlanta.

“Organizations, high-performing ones, are going to go to the highest performing cities that have those workers,” he said.

From the 58th floor, which is the highest one that’s been completed, you’ve got a birds-eye view of the city from downtown to the connector to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Petricola says that just underneath the apartment floors will be first-class amenities like a dog spa, a full golf simulator, a gym, pickleball courts and much more.

He says the adage, “If you build it, they will come,” is the idea. Companies will keep taking advantage of Atlanta’s tax incentives, growing workforce and the busiest airport in the world.

“Atlanta five or 10 years ago is not what Atlanta is today, or what it will be in another five years,” Thompson said.

The offices in the building told Estevez that it should be ready to move into late this spring or early this summer.

