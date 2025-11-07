Tallest tower built in Atlanta in decades reaches key milestone

ATLANTA — A 60-story mixed-use tower, set to become the tallest building constructed in the city in more than 30 years, reached a key point in its construction.

Developer Rockefeller Group celebrated a topping out ceremony for 1072 West Peachtree on Thursday. The ceremony typically marks the placement of the last steel beam in a building’s construction.

The tower will feature 224,000 square feet of office space, 357 residential units and 6,300 square feet of retail space. The building is designed to achieve LEED Silver certification, emphasizing sustainability and modern urban living.

The developer said the building will offer an acre of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a resort-style athletic club with strength and cardio training areas, full-service locker rooms, and wellness-focused offerings such as private spa treatment rooms and sauna rooms.

Residents and tenants will also have access to an indoor Pilates studio, a private training studio and a Pickleball court overlooking Midtown.

The property will feature the Sky Garden, Midtown Atlanta’s largest outdoor deck, designed with seating areas for collaboration or relaxation, as well as a flexible-use lawn ideal for gathering, gaming and hosting events overlooking the city.

It is set to be finished by the coming spring 2026.

