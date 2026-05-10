Metro Atlanta county shares results of new prostate cancer screening initiative

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A no-cost prostate cancer screening program in Cobb County is already showing results.

The county announced 20 men had already gotten tested for prostate cancer at Switzer Library in Marietta.

The testing was part of a new mobile unit program from the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

The institute partnered with the Cobb County Public Library to provide mobile clinic visits at more than half a dozen Cobb County libraries in May and June.

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Winship provides the screenings at no cost to help eliminate barriers to prostate cancer detection and care, including providing PSA screenings to Georgia men.

Men ages 40 to 75 can go to the mobile clinics for a blood test and walk-ins are welcome.

According to Emory Winship, 20 men took the opportunity to get tested at a May 6 mobile clinic.

The next screening opportunity from the partnership will be at Gritters Library in Marietta at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the clinic will return Switzer Library on May 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be in West Cobb, Powder Springs, North Cobb, South Cobb and Sweetwater Valley in June.

Click here to pre-register for prostate screening events.

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