Metro Atlanta city changes trash collection vendor, adds new pickups at no extra cost

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock announced it had a new contract in place for trash pickup.

The new agreement, with Red Oak Sanitation, means residential waste and recycling services are going to change, starting July 1.

According to the city, that means residents living in Woodstock can expect the following:

Weekly curbside trash and recycling on the same day

Weekly bulky item pickup (up to two items at no cost)

Yard waste collection (up to eight bags or bundles weekly)

Local customer support and modern, low‑emission collection vehicles

Mayor Michael Caldwell said in the announcement that the company’s strong service record and investment in next-generation equipment were factors in the new agreement.

You can learn more about the sanitation changes here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group