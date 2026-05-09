Sheriff Pat Labat’s wife says someone pretended to be her to get out of traffic stop

ATLANTA — Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat’s wife Jacki Labat says someone recently impersonated her during a traffic stop.

She says that she has been made aware of allegations that someone associated with the sheriff’s office was pulled identified herself to Atlanta police as Jacki Labat.

She says she has not received many details about the traffic stop or what led to her name being used.

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“I take any misuse of my identity and any potential abuse of public trust extremely seriously,” she said in a statement on Friday night.

Jacki Labat said in her statement that despite not receiving much information, sources inside the sheriff’s office and police department have confirmed that the traffic stop took place.

“For those reasons, I remain concerned by the limited information provided thus far and have requested that all potentially responsive materials be thoroughly preserved and reviewed,” she wrote.

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It’s unclear if the person involved in the traffic stop faces charges for using a false identity.

“I believe transparency and accountability matter — regardless of who may be involved," Jacki Labat wrote.

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