Partly cloudy and mainly dry Mother’s Day

Morning low clouds and fog are burning off, and we’re headed for a partly cloudy Mother’s Day afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says highs will reach the lower 80s this afternoon with mainly dry weather in the forecast.

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On Monday, Monahan said a cold front will come into the metro Atlanta area, bringing a chance for isolated showers and storms.

On the southside, Monahan says a stronger storm is also possible.

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