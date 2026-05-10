Local

Partly cloudy and mainly dry Mother’s Day

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Partly cloudy and mainly dry Mother’s Day
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Morning low clouds and fog are burning off, and we’re headed for a partly cloudy Mother’s Day afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says highs will reach the lower 80s this afternoon with mainly dry weather in the forecast.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

On Monday, Monahan said a cold front will come into the metro Atlanta area, bringing a chance for isolated showers and storms.

On the southside, Monahan says a stronger storm is also possible.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read