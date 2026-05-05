Son of former Georgia state senator killed in boat crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The victim in a deadly boating crash on the Savannah River has been identified as the son of a former Georgia state senator.

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According to state officials, William Ligon III, 25, of Pooler, was killed when two boats collided Sunday evening near the Tuckasee-King boat landing in Effingham County.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials say game wardens responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on May 3. The crash involved two vessels, each carrying an operator and a passenger.

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Authorities say three people were injured in the collision. Two were treated at the scene and released, while another was taken to a hospital in Savannah.

Ligon was pronounced dead following the crash.

Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement expressing condolences, saying he and his family were saddened by the loss and are keeping the Ligon family in their prayers.

William Ligon III is the son of former State Sen. William Ligon Jr.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the DNR’s Law Enforcement Critical Incident Reconstruction Team. Officials say no additional details will be released until the investigation is complete.

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