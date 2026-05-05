Flood watch issued for metro Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — A flood watch has been issued for much of north and central Georgia, including metro Atlanta, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

There is the threat of strong or severe storms Wednesday into Thursday amid widespread rainfall. That threat will increase through the evening and continue overnight.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall will be common, with isolated 4-inch totals possible.

Tracking the latest forecast LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

There is a risk of flooding in urban and other areas with poor drainage, as well as rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying, flood-prone locations.

It includes the following areas:

Portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts, Jasper and Monroe. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Jackson, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Troup and Upson.

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