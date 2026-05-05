Woman brutally attacked, held captive by man who broke into home, police say

A man is accused of brutally attacking a woman in her own home. Police say he assaulted the victim and held her for hours.

Jahmel Palmer is charged with burglary, rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault strangulation and battery, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reports.

What neighborhood cameras caught the suspect doing before the break-in LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

According to the warrant, investigators say Palmer broke a window screen and door to break into the victim’s house in south Cobb County.

Once inside, police say Palmer punched the victim, strangled her, sexually assaulted her and held her against her will.

A neighbor of Palmer’s said the crimes have him on high alert. He said he saw 12 police cruisers outside Palmer’s apartment building.

“(I was) putting some furniture together for my daughter in her room; I hear all this commotion outside,’ he said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group