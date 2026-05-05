Crash involving multiple cars, CobbLinc bus shuts down I-75 lanes

MARIETTA, Ga. — Multiple Interstate 75 northbound lanes are shut down for a serious crash investigation.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first reported on the crash past Canton Road in Marietta around 6:15 a.m. on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

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The crash involved at least two cars and a CobbLinc bus. It appears one of the cars collided with the back of the bus. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol and Marietta Fire Department about injuries.

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