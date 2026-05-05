Woman accused of pinning child down, putting foot on his face at Georgia therapy center

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman was arrested after deputies said a child was assaulted at a therapy center.

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According to an incident report, Richmond County deputies responded to Circle City ABA on Wheeler Road on April 28 after a complaint of possible cruelty to children. The company’s website states Circle City ABA is an autism therapy center.

The complainant told deputies the incident was reported to her earlier that day and was later confirmed after reviewing security footage.

Authorities say the video shows the suspect, identified as Aaniyah Brown, 23, pushing a 5-year-old child away with her foot multiple times before stepping on the child’s lower back to hold him down.

As the child tried to get up, Brown then allegedly placed her foot on the child’s face and pushed him away.

Deputies said she also stepped on the child’s lower back to hold him down.

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A deputy who reviewed the video said it matched the complainant’s account.

Brown was later contacted and told deputies she used her foot to keep the child from harming her.

The report doesn’t state the relationship between the child and the suspect.

She was arrested and booked into the Richmond County Jail on a charge related to cruelty to children.

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