Colombian national accused of hitting, killing GA father in country illegally, DHS says

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators said a Colombian national was in the country illegally when he hit a Georgia father’s car, killing him.

Deputies say 27-year-old Deiby Janamejoy Jansasoy was driving a Ford Escape northbound when it crossed over the center line along Old Augusta Road South and hit a Chevy Silverado driven by Michael Sharpe, 47.

Sharpe was trapped in his car and had to be cut out of it by fire personnel. He was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Jansasoy was also transported to the hospital. Deputies said he attempted to leave the hospital before being discharged and was arrested.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to WJCL-TV that Jansasoy entered the United States through the southern border on Dec. 15, 2023, and was later released into the country.

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He was wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation.

The agency said he did not appear for his immigration proceedings, and an immigration judge issued a final order of removal on April 17.

Jansasoy is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, DUI, failure to maintain lane, and driving while unlicensed.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Sharpe’s family. Sharpe leaves behind two young kids and a wife.

“The funds raised will help cover urgent costs and provide a safety net for (Sharpe’s wife) and her children as they begin to rebuild their lives,” the GoFundMe page said.

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