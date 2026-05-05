This is where Atlanta stands for most mosquito-ridden cities in the US

ATLANTA — It’s a distinction most cities probably don’t want, but Atlanta ranks in the Top 5 cities with the most mosquitoes in the U.S.

Despite being in the top of the list, the study done by Atlanta-based Orkin shows that Atlanta has actually fallen to No. 5.

The pest control company said the study shows that “mosquito activity is expanding beyond traditional hotspots and reaching more regions across the country.”

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“For six consecutive years, from 2015 through 2020, Atlanta held the top spot. Since 2021, Los Angeles has consistently ranked No. 1, marking a shift in the highest levels of mosquito activity,” Orkin said in a news release.

Mosquitoes are among the most deadly pests in the world, “responsible for more than 600,000 malaria-related deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The diseases that mosquitoes are known to spread include West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and Zika.

Here is the list of the Top 10 cities for mosquitoes:

Los Angeles

Chicago

New York

Detroit (+1)

Atlanta (-1)

Washington, D.C. (+2)

Houston (-1)

Dallas (-1)

Cleveland

Denver

CLICK HERE for a look at the full list.

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