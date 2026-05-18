Atlanta Beltline stabbing: Police release video of suspect’s arrest

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has released new video showing the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a woman to death on the Atlanta Beltline and also attacking a postal worker.

Jahmare Brown has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm or knife charges.

We’ll have the latest on this case, LIVE starting on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m.

Police launched a manhunt for Brown after they say a woman was stabbed along the Atlanta Beltline Northeast Trail on Flagler Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The woman, identified as Alyssa Paige, later died at the hospital.

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Police said Brown also attacked a USPS worker with a rock before the stabbing. Friends tell Channel 2 Action News that she is expected to be OK.

Investigators released new video on Monday showing Brown’s capture along Peachtree Street around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The video shows one of the arresting officers pointing his gun at Brown, telling him to get on the ground and to roll over on his stomach.

Brown had been on the run for several hours at that point until he was spotted riding his red bike near Peachtree and Pine streets.

The video shows Brown listening to the commands from the officers as another officer handcuffs him.

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