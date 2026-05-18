Salem High School evacuated for threat investigation

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Salem High School has been evacuated for a threat investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they are currently searching the school. All students are safe, but have been relocated while the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office says the school will send messages to parents with more information.

This is a breaking news story. The latest developments on Channel 2 Action News starting at 3:00 p.m.

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