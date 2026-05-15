Postal worker attack in Atlanta: ‘It’s unexplainable’

People near where the postal worker was attacked Thursday at an Atlanta post office say there are number of unstable people who hang out here.

They told Channel 2’s Tom Jones people should be able to come to work and enjoy the Beltline without being attacked.

“There’s no excuse for it. It’s unexplainable,” said Jacques Meadows lives near the post office near where the worker was attacked.

The man accused of stabbing and killing a woman on the Beltline is also accused of severely attacking a postal worker before that.

Both attacks happened Thursday after noon.

Meadows says on Wednesday a homeless person threatened him after he blew his horn to get him to move out of the street.

“And he got upset and he picked up a rock and he started going like this, like he was going to throw the rock at me,” he said.

Meadows says the man did throw the rock at his car.

“She was screaming for help,” said postal worker Nykria Reedy,

Reedy says she saw her coworker being attacked by Jahmare Brown, the suspect who was arrested by Atlanta police Thursday.

Reedy says her co-worker was on break when Brown hit her in the back of the head for no reason.

The postal worker tried to fight back.

“By that time, he was just punching her, punching her, punching her,” she said.

Reedy says Brown then kept banging her co-worker’s head on the concrete.

“At least like five or six times, that’s what we saw,” she said.

Meadows runs on the Beltline four times a week and often sees the postal workers.

He says they are friendly, and the postal worker didn’t deserve to be attacked.

“She probably came to work like a normal day like you came to work today, like I just left work today,” Meadows said.

Police say the postal worker suffered a broken nose, swelling and bruising to the face and back.

Brown faces murder and felony aggravated battery in both attacks. He is being held without bond in the Fulton County Jail.

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