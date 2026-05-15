Atlanta man accused of laundering nearly $63K from dead man’s estate

CORNWALL, Conn. — An Atlanta man was arrested and charged after investigators accused him of taking part in what authorities described as a sophisticated fraud and money laundering operation involving money stolen from a deceased man’s estate account.

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According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Connecticut State Police began investigating the case in March 2025 after an attorney reported suspicious activity involving an estate account. Authorities said approximately $62,800 was transferred out of the account after the account holder’s death.

Investigators said the money was moved into a bank account connected to Kevin Delandric Young, 37, of Atlanta, and his business, Sophisticated Funk Entertainment LLC.

Authorities said bank records linked the account to addresses on Howell Mill Road and Blackwood Lane in Atlanta. Investigators also traced transactions involving JPMorgan Chase accounts allegedly connected to Young.

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According to the affidavit, investigators found two large withdrawals totaling $29,625 in November 2024, after the money had been deposited into the account. Police said the transactions were later traced through multiple accounts before some of the money was converted into Bitcoin.

The CSP said Young was charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny and second-degree money laundering.

Investigators said Young later spoke with authorities in February 2026 and admitted to participating in the fraudulent activity.

According to investigators, Young told authorities he was recruited by a person he knew through WhatsApp and was instructed to create bank accounts and move money as part of what was described as a “part-time side job.”

The affidavit states Young told investigators he received approximately $15,000 from the operation and sent the remaining money to the organizer using Bitcoin transactions.

Authorities also said Young admitted to opening several bank accounts for fraudulent purposes.

Investigators described the operation as part of a larger organized fraud network that used encrypted messaging apps, shell businesses and cryptocurrency transactions to move stolen money and avoid detection.

According to the affidavit, authorities believe Sophisticated Funk LLC was used to facilitate fraudulent financial activity. However, Young reportedly told investigators the business itself was legitimate and that his business partner was not involved.

Young was later arrested and held on a $50,000 cash surety bond before being transported to Torrington, Connecticut, for arraignment.

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