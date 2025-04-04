Severe weather threat arrives this weekend

Showers, thunderstorms and the risk for severe weather coming in Sunday across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

It looks like that threat is going to be greatest in the afternoon and into the evening hours before diminishing as we head into Monday morning.

Watch out for some damaging winds, and some brief, embedded tornadoes are a possibility. The wind speeds could reach 60 mph, enough to take down trees, tree limbs and powerlines.

