Slutty Vegan founder’s home seized

ATLANTA — A Loganville home owned by Slutty Vegan restaurant chain founder, Pinky Cole, has been seized by creditors.

[UPDATE: Judge rules on seized home of Slutty Vegan owner]

Cole, whose real name is Aisha Cole, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. Court filings show Cole owes $1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration and another $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

According to new court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, creditor Guardian Asset Management seized a home owned by Cole.

EXCLUSIVE: Pinky Cole discusses her appearance in court and what the bankruptcy filing means for the popular food franchise LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

“On February 20, 2026, Guardian seized the Property, changed the locks, and put a notice on a street-facing window,” the court document said. “That Notice stated, ‘This property is under the management of Guardian Asset Management. When it is available for sale, arrangements to inspect the property may be made through a real estate broker of your choice. The property may not be entered until it is offered for sale.’”

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The court documents show that Cole’s attorney, Jamie Christy, called Guardian and told them that their “actions violated the automatic stay, and that Guardian must return the Property to Debtor. The same day, Debtor’s counsel mailed a letter to Guardian stating the same.”

The document goes on to say that Guardian refused to return the property to Cole. An emergency hearing over the situation has been scheduled for Thursday in federal court.

TMZ was first to report the seizure of Cole’s home.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cole’s attorney for comment on this story.

Christy released a statement to TMZ saying:

“This was an investment property that was unlawfully seized from Ms. Cole. This unlawful seizure violated the automatic stay imposed in Ms. Cole’s bankruptcy case.”

All of this comes as Cole gets ready to become the latest cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“As a wife to an equally successful husband, Pinky supports his rise all while managing life as a mother of five, CEO, and her own share of sizzling plant-based beef with the ladies this season,” Bravo said, announcing the cast.

In the season’s trailer, Cole’s business takes center stage, and her husband, Big Dave’s Cheesesteak owner Derrick Hayes, is also featured.

The new season of RHOA starts on April 5.

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