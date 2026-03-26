Judge rules on seized home of Slutty Vegan owner

ATLANTA — A federal judge has ruled that Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole can get one of her homes back after creditors seized it last month.

Cole, whose real name is Aisha Cole, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

What the bankruptcy filing could mean for the popular food franchise and its owner LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Court filings show Cole owes $1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration and another $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, creditor Guardian Asset Management seized a Loganville home owned by Cole.

“On February 20, 2026, Guardian seized the Property, changed the locks, and put a notice on a street-facing window,” the court document said. “That Notice stated, ‘This property is under the management of Guardian Asset Management. When it is available for sale, arrangements to inspect the property may be made through a real estate broker of your choice. The property may not be entered until it is offered for sale.’”

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Cole’s attorney argued that Guardian’s actions violated an automatic stay and that Guardian must return the property to the debtor.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was the only reporter in federal court on Thursday for an emergency hearing where the judge ordered the home to be turned back over to Cole and ordered that Guardian pay all attorney fees.

The judge also noted, as well as the attorney, that Guardian didn’t even show up inside the court to argue its case against Cole.

All of this comes as Cole gets ready to become the latest cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“As a wife to an equally successful husband, Pinky supports his rise all while managing life as a mother of five, CEO, and her own share of sizzling plant-based beef with the ladies this season,” Bravo said, announcing the cast.

In the season’s trailer, Cole’s business takes center stage, and her husband, Big Dave’s Cheesesteak owner Derrick Hayes, is also featured.

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