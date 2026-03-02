‘Slutty Vegan’ owner files for bankruptcy

ATLANTA — Aisha “Pinky” Cole, founder of the popular Atlanta restaurant franchise Slutty Vegan, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over nearly $1.4 million in debt.

Court filings show Cole owes $1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration and another $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Slutty Vegan started as a food truck in 2018 but grew rapidly to 14 locations, although several have since closed.

The next step in the proceedings is a bankruptcy teleconference on March 12, with a bankruptcy plan due June 12.

Cole just announced Tuesday she is making her reality television debut on the next season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

She joins returning housewives Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley and Kelli Ferrell. Country and R&B recording artist K. Michelle also will make her debut next season.

In August, the landlord for two of her company’s locations on Edgewood Avenue filed a lawsuit, saying it was owed more than $87,000 in past due rent, late fees and interest.

