Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole joins ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

ATLANTA — “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are getting a little more plant-based.

Businesswoman and founder of the “Slutty Vegan” restaurants, Pinky Cole, is making her reality television debut on the next season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she announced Tuesday.

"As a wife to an equally successful husband, Pinky supports his rise all while managing life as a mother of five, CEO and her own share of sizzling plant-based beef with the ladies this season," Bravo said announcing the cast.

In the season’s trailer, Cole’s business takes center stage and her husband, Big Dave’s Cheesesteak owner Derrick Hayes, is also featured.

But don’t worry, Cole wasn’t shy away from the shady drama.

In one heated exchange, she can be seen telling fellow cast member Angela Oakley, “I should have bought your foreclosed house.”

Cole joins returning housewives Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley and Kelli Ferrell.

She’s not the only new name on the roster. She’s joined by country and R&B recording artist, K. Michelle.

