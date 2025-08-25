‘Slutty Vegan’ location owes more than $87,000 in back rent, lawsuit claims

ATLANTA — A prominent Atlanta landlord has filed a lawsuit against Slutty Vegan, alleging unpaid rent for two retail spaces on Edgewood Avenue.

The complaint, filed by an affiliate of Asana Partners in Fulton County State Court, claims that Aisha “Pinky” Cole and her businesses owe more than $87,000 in past due rent, late fees and interest.

Slutty Vegan, which started as a food truck in 2018, grew rapidly to 14 locations, although several have since closed. Despite the legal challenges, the restaurant remains open.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2019, Slutty Vegan Inc. executed leases for Slutty Vegan and The Morning After on Edgewood Avenue.

These leases were assigned to SV Franchise LLC in July, with Cole named as the authorized representative.

According to court documents, SV Franchise LLC failed to pay past due receivables and subsequent payments after the lease assignment.

Slutty Vegan Inc. recently underwent an assignment for the benefit of creditors, a state-level alternative to bankruptcy, managed by Resolution Financial Advisors.

Currently, five Slutty Vegan locations remain operational, with a planned location at the Atlanta airport being shelved.

Earlier this year, Cole publicly discussed her financial struggles and announced plans for “Slutty Vegan 2.0.”

