Slutty Vegan owner to sponsor prom for one lucky metro Atlanta high school

ATLANTA, Ga. — Pinky Cole Hayes, the owner of famed Atlanta-based restaurant Slutty Vegan, announced that she is sponsoring this year’s prom for an Atlanta high school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cole Hayes announced that The Pinky Cole Foundation will provide a donation to help students at Benjamin E. Mays High School with prom clothes, catering, decorations, a DJ and souvenirs. Mays’ prom is on April 27.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I was the prom queen at my high school, and I cherish the memories I created at my prom. It is important for me to support my community by helping people have experiences that will impact them for the rest of their lives, and I hope that my contribution does just that,” Cole Hayes said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Dr. Lizzette Kenly, ELA Department Chairperson and Prom Coordinator at Mays High School issued a statement thanking Cole Hayes for the donation, writing: “Gratitude is the fairest blossom that springs from the soul. We extend our deepest appreciation to The Pinky Cole Foundation and Slutty Vegan for their generous sponsorship of the Benjamin Elijah Mays 2024 prom.”

Cole Hayes will officially make the announcement to students on campus on Monday.

Savannah Chrisley says parents are ‘hopeful, prayerful’ as court takes up fraud conviction appeal Savannah Chrisley said the ideal situation for her is for the courts to grant her parent’s appeal.





©2023 Cox Media Group