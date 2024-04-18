SC parents arrested after infant severely burned in toilet

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC — A South Carolina man and woman have been arrested after their infant was severely burned in hot toilet water, according to WJCL.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies were called to the Medical University of South Carolina on March 18 due to a report of an infant with severe burns.

TRENDING STORIES:

They determined the child had been burned at a home in Williamsburg County.

Nijel David Flowers, 25, and Mahogahany Na’Jae Hemingway, 21, of Kingstree, were arrested.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the parents knew that the toilet water was extremely hot for more than a year and didn’t do anything to fix the problem.

“Digital readings of the water inside the toilet bowl were taken by law enforcement, which showed temperature exceeding 129.9 degrees Fahrenheit,” the warrants said.

The couple was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

The child’s identity and condition have not been released.

VIDEO: Gwinnett officer uses PIT maneuver to stop suspect wanted for aggravated assault on I-85

©2023 Cox Media Group