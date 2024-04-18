Delta flight from Savannah declares emergency upon landing in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines said it had to declare an emergency as it was landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, the airlines said the crew on Delta Flight 2728 from Savannah to Atlanta noticed a “misalignment of some flaps on the aircraft” as it was coming in for a landing.

Delta said, “This is an uncommon occurrence but is a part of extensive flight crew training to manage through safely.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The flight landed safely and managed to get to its gate a minute early, the airline said.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta said.

According to Flightaware.com, the plane is a Boeing 757-200. The plane holds about 200 passengers in addition to the crew.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspect on the run after high-speed chase in stolen car shuts down busy Atlanta road, GSP says

©2024 Cox Media Group