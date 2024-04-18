21-year-old Ga. utility worker dead after reported gas leak

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 21-year-old Georgia utility worker is dead after responding to a gas leak, according to WJCL.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Savannah Highway about a gas leak Monday morning. The Jesup Fire Department and Wayne County EMS also responded.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ga. high school soccer player’s leg partially amputated due to rare, sports-related condition
- Henry teacher fired for not giving students unearned grades plans to run for school board
- Painted Pickle, massive one-of-a-kind pickleball entertainment venue, opens in Atlanta
An employee of Atlanta Gas Light, Brandon Butler, was taken to the emergency room, where he died.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. It’s unclear if Butler was on the job or if the gas leak killed him. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 912-427-5970.
©2023 Cox Media Group