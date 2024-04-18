21-year-old Ga. utility worker dead after reported gas leak

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 21-year-old Georgia utility worker is dead after responding to a gas leak, according to WJCL.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Savannah Highway about a gas leak Monday morning. The Jesup Fire Department and Wayne County EMS also responded.

An employee of Atlanta Gas Light, Brandon Butler, was taken to the emergency room, where he died.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. It’s unclear if Butler was on the job or if the gas leak killed him. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 912-427-5970.

