GloRilla arrest: Officer smelled alcohol and marijuana, says rapper accidentally exposed herself

SUWANEE, Ga. — Police have released new details regarding the arrest of rapper on driving under the influence and other charges in Gwinnett County.

Suwanee police arrested GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, on Tuesday after a traffic stop along Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the incident report Thursday that reveals what an officer says led up to her arrest. An officer spotted a driver in a Mercedes Benz ignore a traffic sign and make a U-Turn at a red light.

The officer pulled over the driver, who identified herself as Woods. The officer “immediately noticed her eyes to be watery and bloodshot” and could “smell the odor of marijuana” in the car and alcohol on her breath.

The officer asked Woods what she had to drink and how much, but wrote that she would only say “it does not matter” and that she was “good to drive,” according to the report.

She agreed to do a field sobriety test during which the officer said they noticed multiple signs that she was under the influence. After the test, Woods did not agree to a breathalyzer test.

The officer added that Woods had exposed part of her chest while she was being questioned but did not notice until the officer told her to pull over her jacket, according to the report.

Woods was arrested and a man who later arrived at the scene was allowed to take her car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Woods is charged with DUI, open container and failure to obey a traffic control device. She was released on a $1,956 bond.

The 24-year-old Memphis rapper rose to national prominence in 2022 with her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Earlier this month, she released “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Woods is scheduled to perform over the weekend in Macon and next weekend in Savannah. She is then scheduled to appear alongside Megan Thee Stallion on tour in Atlanta on May 31 and June 1.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Man steals ambulance while being treated, forcing paramedics to jump out of moving vehicle

©2023 Cox Media Group