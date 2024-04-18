Man steals ambulance while being treated, forcing paramedics to jump out of moving vehicle

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State Patrol are currently investigating a crash involving an ambulance.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says Ladarius Williams stole an Amerimed private ambulance from Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge while he was being treated.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Tara Blvd. where the chase ended.

On Wednesday night, Channel 2 Action News learned that Williams was being transported when he hijacked the ambulance.

Clayton County said as he was being treated, paramedics were still in the back of the ambulance when he drove off. The EMTs were forced to jump out of the moving vehicle.

This all happened after Williams led police and GSP troopers on a chase into Clayton County before authorities used spike strips and stop sticks to try and stop him. When that didn’t work, they used a PIT maneuver to stop the ambulance.

The ambulance crashed into a power pole at Tara Blvd. and Dixon Rd., nearly 10 miles away from the hospital.

Clayton deputies say Williams tried running off after the crash, but he was Tased and taken into custody.

A woman, who didn’t want to be identified, saw it all while returning to work from lunch.

“I thought, what in the world is he doing, stopping this ambulance because you don’t stop an ambulance when they are taking someone to the hospital?” the woman asked.

Photos from the scene show a shirtless Williams on the ground being detained by authorities.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says several agencies assisted in capturing Williams, including Georgia State Patrol, Stockbridge police, Jonesboro police, Clayton County police, Morrow police and Atlanta police.

