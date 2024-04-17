Man arrested after gunfight in DeKalb parking lot injures 3 bystanders, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police have made an arrest in a parking lot shooting that left three people injured Tuesday night.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on the breaking news off Candler Road for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers said they arrived at a Circle K gas station, where two groups started shooting at each other in the parking lot. Police said three bystanders were injured, but are expected to be OK.

On Wednesday morning, police said they identified one of the suspects as 34-year-old Darius Morris. He faces three counts of aggravated assault

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes is looking into what led up to the shooting for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News obtained surveillance footage from the shooting.

In the video, you can see gunfire coming from different directions, car windows being shot out, and individuals running.

Other surveillance video angles inside of the store capture the victims on the ground inside of the store and being taken out on a stretcher.

The store manager said it was his first day on the job.

“This was actually my first time over here seeing over here like this people were just like firing like a... gun. I didn’t expect anything like this, this is my first time like that,” said Sunil Kumar, store manager.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Store manager speaks out after shootout leaves 3 injured at gas station in DeKalb County

©2023 Cox Media Group