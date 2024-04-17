3 bystanders shot during gunfight in a parking lot, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that left three men injured.

According to police, officers were called out to the 2000 block of Candler Road about a person shot.

They arrived at the scene to find a 32-year-old man and a 44-year-old man who had been shot. The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third victim, a 39-year-old man, was grazed but not taken to the hospital.

Police said two groups of individuals started shooting at each other in the parking lot.

None of the victims appear to be related to either of the two groups involved.

There are no details on suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

