Man dies after being pinned by RV at Coweta tire shop, officials say

NEWNAN, Ga. — A man was killed in a workplace accident in Coweta County.
The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. on Monday.
According to Newnan police, an employee at Buck’s Tires on Temple Avenue was killed in a work-related accident.
Newnan officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Welling died after being pinned by an RV.
Authorities identified the employee as Timothy Welling. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
A GoFundMe has been organized by Michele, who identifies herself as Welling’s sister. She states they are struggling at the loss of a dad, husband, son and friend.
