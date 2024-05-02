Singer Mariah the Scientist arrested after victim says she peeled her wig off during brawl at club

ATLANTA — Singer Mariah the Scientist was arrested after a victim claimed the Atlanta native attached her for no reason and pulled the wig off her head.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News that the incident happened on March 28 inside an Atlanta lounge called Cavo Kitchen & Cocktails. According to the victim, Mariah the Scientist, whose real name is Mariah Buckles approached her, grabbed her by her wig, and drug her on the table and floor inside the lounge.

The victim said because she did not have on her glasses she was unable to get a good look at the female who attacked her but later she found out that it was Buckles.

According to the incident report, the victim told police she never had any interaction with the suspect, did not know why Buckles attacked her, and wanted to press charges.

In addition to the victim’s wig being peeled off, she claimed she suffered minor scratches on her feet from being dragged while wearing heels.

Mariah the Scientist is not only known for her music but also for her relationship with rapper Young Thug who is currently on trial in the YSL RICO case.

Mariah the Scientist was arrested on May 1 and charged with battery and simple battery. She was released from the Fulton County jail on the same day.

