TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Hazmat spill on I-75 shuts down interstate in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Miles of the interstate in Henry County were shut down after a hazardous material spill on Interstate 75 led to all lanes closing in both directions.

Triple Team Traffic said there’s no estimate yet on when the roads may reopen.

Information from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows the lanes are closed on both sides of the highway from I-75 Northbound and Southbound between State Route 20/SR81 at Exit 218 all the way to Hudson Bridge Road at Exit 224.

“JamCam stills from I-75 in Henry County show a mix of heavy delays and desolate interstate stretches. All lanes remain shut on both sides with no estimated clearing time,” Triple Team Traffic said.

A GDOT representative told Triple Team Traffic that a hazmat spill was what caused the I-75 shutdown across all lanes both north and southbound. A post from GDOT 511 said a crash at that location had also occurred. Clear time estimates are currently showing a 6 a.m. reopening time, according to GDOT.

They recommend taking alternates, like HWY 23, HWY 155, and HWY 41 to get around the blocks while the road remains closed.

