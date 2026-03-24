Marijuana leaf, vapes available to medical cannabis patients under new bill

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Legislation approved this week by the Georgia General Assembly will allow the sale of a wider variety of marijuana products at medical cannabis dispensaries.

Senate Bill 220 lifts the current 5% THC limit on products and allows the sale of marijuana vapes and leaf marijuana for vaporization at home.

“It moves our program from a low oil-based THC program to a medical cannabis program, which is how the other 41 states that have these programs are set up,” said Botanical Sciences Dispensary CEO Gary Long.

Botanical Sciences grows marijuana in Georgia, which is used in products sold at its five dispensaries.

Customers must get authorization from a doctor to purchase medical marijuana, which is prescribed for chronic medical conditions, including, but not limited to, seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, and intractable pain.

SB 220 would add lupus to the list.

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Long said marijuana vapes are a more effective treatment than tinctures or edibles.

“Inhalable forms of products, like vaporization, has fast onset, which allows a patient relief very quickly. In talking to our patient, that’s what they’re looking for,” Long said.

He also dismissed criticism from some legislators and organizations that an expanded medical marijuana program would lead to more addiction and cannabis use disorder.

“We are a medical cannabis company. We are not here selling recreational products. Our average patient is a 52-year-old female who has multiple conditions she is addressing,” Long said.

Danielle Rasor is a young mother and business owner who uses medical marijuana to treat symptoms caused by multiple sclerosis.

She supports an expanded program.

“It’s really been a miracle for my family because it allows me the quality of life that I want to have, and the energy that I need to keep up with my six-year-old and run my business. I really wouldn’t have that without this program,” Rasor said.

The legislation is awaiting a signature from Gov. Brian Kemp.

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