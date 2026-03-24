40+ year old Georgia BBQ restaurant destroyed by fire

ROME, Ga. — A much-loved barbecue restaurant in Floyd County burned down. Supporters are now raising money with a GoFundMe to help Ole Tymer BBQ “rise from the ashes.”

The restaurant on North Broad Street in Rome sustained significant damage.

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The fire department said two engine companies were needed to put out the fire, after arriving to a scene full of heavy smoke and flames.

Owner Julie Anne Couey Owens posted pictures and messages about the fire online, saying she was grateful no one was inside but sad about the damage.

Organizers of the GoFundMe called the restaurant a community staple and part of Rome’s story. The GoFundMe says the family faces significant out of pocket costs to rebuild and reopen, even with insurance.

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A message from the family on the GoFundMe states:

“We see your messages, your comments, your prayers, and feel your support. While we may be slow to respond right now with everything in front of us, please know we see you, and we love you all very much.”

Owens encouraged customers to visit the company’s Armuchee location, saying that the “restaurant ain’t done yet.”

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