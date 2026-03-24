Delta temporarily ends air travel perks for members of Congress as partial shutdown continues

ATLANTA — As the flyers stand in security lines for hours on end over a partial government shutdown, Delta Air Lines says it is suspending special perks for members of Congress when it comes to air travel.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Delta said:

“Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta. Next to safety, Delta’s no. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment.”

Up till now, members of Congress have been able to get VIP airport escorts and other special services from Delta and other airlines. Delta is ending perks temporarily right now, though a special reservation line for the lawmakers remains open.

For days now, people flying through Hartsfield-Jackson International and airports across the country have had to wait in massive security lines as workers for the Transportation Security Administration have either called out from work or quit their jobs because they are currently not being paid.

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On Monday, Channel 2’s Candace McCowan spoke with one traveler who spent 9 hours in line at Atlanta’s airport.

The move comes as Texas U.S. Rep. John Cornyn introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives called the “End Special Treatment for Congress at Airports Act of 2026.”

In his bill, Cornyn said the special treatment needs to end.

“Instead of enduring the same travel tribulations and security requirements that everyone else has to meet, members of Congress are getting an unfair perk, while TSA officers have to work without pay,” the bill reads. “This legislation would ensure that no Federal funds or resources will be used by TSA moving forward to provide members of Congress with these special privileges. In other words, Congress is going to have to live with the laws that everybody else has to live with.”

Delta’s CEO, Ed Bastian, spoke out about the partial shutdown last week, calling it “unacceptable.”

“It’s inexcusable that our security agents, front-line workers central to what we do, are not being paid. It’s ridiculous to see them used as political chips. We’re outraged. Over 90% of the American public supports these people getting paid. Ask our folks in Washington to do their job and get our people paid. They can do it,” Bastian said.

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