ICE agents at Hartsfield-Jackson are ‘not doing anything,’ travelers say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Federal authorities have deployed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as long security lines persist, but officials have yet to clearly define how those agents will assist strained Transportation Security Administration operations.

Travelers at the world’s busiest airport said they have noticed the increased federal presence but questioned whether it is making a difference.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it this busy,” one traveler told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln.

The deployment comes as TSA faces ongoing staffing shortages, with more than 40% of its Atlanta workforce reportedly calling out in recent weeks.

ICE agents are intended to help ease congestion, but by Monday afternoon, agency leaders had not released a detailed plan outlining their responsibilities. Both ICE and TSA declined to make officials available for interviews.

“I noticed the lines are really long, and supposedly ICE officers are here to help, but they’re not doing anything,” another traveler said.

While both agencies play roles in federal security, their training differs significantly.

TSA officers typically complete a two- to three-month training process that includes about 80 hours of classroom instruction, on-the-job training and specialized screening techniques such as X-ray and explosive detection.

ICE agents complete at least an eight-week program focused on immigration law and tactical training. Specialized agents may undergo up to 27 weeks of additional instruction in federal investigations and undercover operations.

Some TSA employees expressed concern about how quickly ICE agents could be integrated into airport security operations.

“To just throw them on the checkpoint like that, I think it’s a recipe for disaster,” one TSA employee said.

Experts say ICE agents are more likely to support non-screening roles.

Pamnath Chellappa, a professor at Emory University, said ICE personnel could assist with tasks such as checking identification or managing passenger flow.

“I think the first place that ICE is able to support is the simple checking of ID,” Chellappa said.

Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s border czar, said in a recent CNN interview that ICE agents could help free up TSA officers for more specialized duties.

“There are roles we can play to relieve TSA officers from non-essential duties, such as guarding an exit, so they can get back to the scanning machines and move people quicker,” Homan said.

TSA employees note that even routine screening work requires significant training and experience.

“It takes months of training, and there are still things you encounter that you don’t see every day,” one agent said.

Local officials are also stepping in to manage crowds. The city of Atlanta has deployed additional personnel and police officers to assist with crowd control inside the airport.

Despite the added support, travelers said long lines and delays continue, with no clear timeline for when conditions might improve.

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