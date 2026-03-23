Extremely long TSA lines await travelers at Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Security lines at Atlanta’s airport are growing.

As of 9 p.m., the website for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was telling travelers: “Due to current federal conditions, passengers are advised to allow at least 4 hours or more for domestic and international screenings. Allow additional time for checked baggage."

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was live at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a look at the line for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

Earlier Sunday, TSA lines wrapped around baggage claim.

Rogers talked to several people who said it took them nearly half an hour just to find where the line ended.

Several people have been waiting in lines for hours.

This is being caused by that partial government shutdown amid a congressional standoff in Washington over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, and TSA is part of that.

0 of 13 TSA Delays Frustrations are surging at the world’s busiest airport. Many TSA agents are off the job because they’re not getting paid while the shutdown stretches on. (Source: WSBTV) TSA lines Passengers waiting to board their flights said the waits are inexcusable and outrageous. (Source: WSBTV) Water TSA line An Atlanta airport worker offers passengers waiting in line water at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Source: WSBTV) TSA lines Travelers are having to spend a long time on their feet before they reach their gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, March 22. (Source: WSBTV) TSA lines Travelers are waiting in line to pass through security Sunday, March 22. Currently, members of Congress are at an impasse on funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which ICE and TSA are parts of. (Source: WSBTV) TSA Travelers wait in line at Atlanta airport Sunday, March 22. Right now, 30% to 40% of TSA agents at the Atlanta airport have called out of work in recent days and some have quit altogether. Travelers say the shutdown ends, and soon. (Source: WSBTV) TSA lines Hours in line are trying travelers' patience on Sunday, March 22. “Due to current federal conditions, passengers are advised to allow at least 3 hours or more for domestic and 4 or hours or more for international screenings. Allow additional time for checked baggage,” the airport says online. (Source: WSBTV) Hartsfield-Jackson Hurry up and wait: Extremely long lines greet travelers March 22, 2026. (Source: WSBTV) Hartsfield-Jackson Hurry up and wait: Extremely long lines greet travelers March 22, 2026. (Source: WSBTV) TSA PreCheck Hartsfield Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a waiting station Sunday, March 22. (Source: WSBTV) Crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday, March 22, 2026. Lines are up to five hours, according to reports.

Many TSA agents aren’t coming to work because they’re not getting paid.

Around 30 to 40% of TSA agents have called out in recent days at the Atlanta airport.

“I’m just fed up and disgusted that the government can’t get it right. This is affecting commerce. I was here for business. They really need to get it together and get their heads in the game and start paying the people who keep our businesses and country running,” traveler Ann Hupp said.

President Donald Trump is sending immigration agents to airports around the country as the partial government shutdown continues.

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