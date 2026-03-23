Extremely long TSA lines await travelers at Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Security lines at Atlanta’s airport are growing.
As of 9 p.m., the website for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was telling travelers: “Due to current federal conditions, passengers are advised to allow at least 4 hours or more for domestic and international screenings. Allow additional time for checked baggage."
Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was live at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a look at the line for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.
Earlier Sunday, TSA lines wrapped around baggage claim.
Rogers talked to several people who said it took them nearly half an hour just to find where the line ended.
Several people have been waiting in lines for hours.
This is being caused by that partial government shutdown amid a congressional standoff in Washington over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, and TSA is part of that.
Many TSA agents aren’t coming to work because they’re not getting paid.
Around 30 to 40% of TSA agents have called out in recent days at the Atlanta airport.
“I’m just fed up and disgusted that the government can’t get it right. This is affecting commerce. I was here for business. They really need to get it together and get their heads in the game and start paying the people who keep our businesses and country running,” traveler Ann Hupp said.
President Donald Trump is sending immigration agents to airports around the country as the partial government shutdown continues.
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