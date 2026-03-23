ICE agents to deploy to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced Sunday that federal immigration agents will be deployed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting Monday morning to assist with security operations.
The move comes as President Donald Trump ordered immigration personnel to support the Transportation Security Administration during a federal budget impasse.
We’re live at the airport with the latest on TSA operations and how long the wait times are looking, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:30 a.m.
Hundreds of thousands of Department of Homeland Security employees have been working without pay since funding for the agency lapsed last month. The staffing shortage contributed to wait times of five hours at the Atlanta airport on Sundays.
Federal personnel from Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations are scheduled to arrive at the Atlanta airport Monday morning, Dickens said in a statement.
The mayor said the city was notified that these agents will support operational needs directed by the TSA.
“According to federal officials, these personnel will be assigned to support operational needs directed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), including line management and crowd control within the domestic terminals,” Dickens said. “Federal officials have indicated that this deployment is not intended to conduct immigration enforcement activities.”
All federal personnel will report directly to the TSA for the duration of the assignment. Dickens noted that the Atlanta Police Department has not been asked for support and city operations are expected to continue without interruption. To assist TSA officers working without pay, the city and the airport have implemented local support measures.
“Our Administration remains hopeful the Federal Government can soon find a way to fully fund TSA and pay their employees to resume standard operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—and all airports we connect to,” Dickens said.
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