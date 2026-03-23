ICE agents to deploy to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced Sunday that federal immigration agents will be deployed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting Monday morning to assist with security operations.

The move comes as President Donald Trump ordered immigration personnel to support the Transportation Security Administration during a federal budget impasse.

We’re live at the airport with the latest on TSA operations and how long the wait times are looking, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:30 a.m.

Hundreds of thousands of Department of Homeland Security employees have been working without pay since funding for the agency lapsed last month. The staffing shortage contributed to wait times of five hours at the Atlanta airport on Sundays.

0 of 13 TSA Delays Frustrations are surging at the world’s busiest airport. Many TSA agents are off the job because they’re not getting paid while the shutdown stretches on. (Source: WSBTV) TSA lines Passengers waiting to board their flights said the waits are inexcusable and outrageous. (Source: WSBTV) Water TSA line An Atlanta airport worker offers passengers waiting in line water at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Source: WSBTV) TSA lines Travelers are having to spend a long time on their feet before they reach their gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, March 22. (Source: WSBTV) TSA lines Travelers are waiting in line to pass through security Sunday, March 22. Currently, members of Congress are at an impasse on funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which ICE and TSA are parts of. (Source: WSBTV) TSA Travelers wait in line at Atlanta airport Sunday, March 22. Right now, 30% to 40% of TSA agents at the Atlanta airport have called out of work in recent days and some have quit altogether. Travelers say the shutdown ends, and soon. (Source: WSBTV) TSA lines Hours in line are trying travelers' patience on Sunday, March 22. “Due to current federal conditions, passengers are advised to allow at least 3 hours or more for domestic and 4 or hours or more for international screenings. Allow additional time for checked baggage,” the airport says online. (Source: WSBTV) Hartsfield-Jackson Hurry up and wait: Extremely long lines greet travelers March 22, 2026. (Source: WSBTV) Hartsfield-Jackson Hurry up and wait: Extremely long lines greet travelers March 22, 2026. (Source: WSBTV) TSA PreCheck Hartsfield Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a waiting station Sunday, March 22. (Source: WSBTV) Crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday, March 22, 2026. Lines are up to five hours, according to reports.

Federal personnel from Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations are scheduled to arrive at the Atlanta airport Monday morning, Dickens said in a statement.

The mayor said the city was notified that these agents will support operational needs directed by the TSA.

“According to federal officials, these personnel will be assigned to support operational needs directed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), including line management and crowd control within the domestic terminals,” Dickens said. “Federal officials have indicated that this deployment is not intended to conduct immigration enforcement activities.”

All federal personnel will report directly to the TSA for the duration of the assignment. Dickens noted that the Atlanta Police Department has not been asked for support and city operations are expected to continue without interruption. To assist TSA officers working without pay, the city and the airport have implemented local support measures.

“Our Administration remains hopeful the Federal Government can soon find a way to fully fund TSA and pay their employees to resume standard operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—and all airports we connect to,” Dickens said.

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