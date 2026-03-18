Long TSA waits continue at Atlanta airport, up to more than 90 minutes

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — There are major delays for travelers at the world’s busiest airport. Trying to get through security is a big problem.

Security wait times are up to more than 90 minutes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport March 18.

The app to check wait times is now working again after being down part of the day.

This all comes amid a Department of Homeland Security shutdown, which is taking a toll on workers.

Channel 2’s Justin Gray was live at the airport for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

Some employees simply are not showing up to work.

Currently, it’s very calm and orderly, a lot less chaos than we’ve seen at other points, but the waits are long.

That’s because today 34% of the TSA agents in Atlanta called out sick, according to Hartsfield-Jackson officials. With the Homeland Security shutdown, they did not receive a paycheck last week.

Tyler Overstreet wrapped up his business trip early to get to the airport.

The wait time when he walked up to the main TSA checkpoint was 113 minutes.

“You can’t afford to miss the flight,” Overstreet said.

And TSA leadership says nationwide nearly 400 agents have already resigned during this shutdown.

“Our TSA officers, as long as they don’t get paid, they’re going continue to call out. They can’t afford to come in and they’re going to quit altogether and that’s a serious concern,” said Adam Stahl, TSA acting deputy administrator.

The long waits at Hartsfield-Jackson began early this morning, more than two hours at times, stretching through the atrium.

And after getting back to normal for a couple hours midday, they started climbing again throughout the day.

Addie Ellerbe is worried two hours won’t be enough time for this line.

“We’re a little nervous we’re not going to make the flight,” she said.

And new construction projects that began today and run through the end of the month mean the delays could start before you ever reach a TSA line.

Traffic exiting the South Terminal, the Delta side, is down to one lane, meaning potential backups for passenger dropoff.

“We’re hoping we have enough time, hopefully. Never would think this was cutting it close. No not here, at least. We’ve been flying out of here since we were young,” Ellerbe said.

Airport officials recommended that people get here three hours before their flights, even more if you have to check bags.

Gray reached out to both Delta and Southwest. They aren’t required to accommodate you if you miss your flight because of these lines,

But Southwest said they are offering people free rebooking in cases of extreme lines. And Delta says, their teams have the discretion to work with customers on a case-by-case basis.

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