Lawmakers in Washington work to find compromise to fund TSA as airport delays drag on

ATLANTA — Even as the security lines get longer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and around the United States, lawmakers in Washington are trying to come up with a deal to fund the Transportation Security Administration.

But the hold up remains the the part of the federal budget funding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot is learning more about how a compromise could be in the works, with efforts underway in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

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Senate Democrats just sent over a new offer to the White House, which the White House is reportedly reviewing.

Meanwhile, both Republicans and Democrats in the Georgia Congressional Delegation say they’re open to some kind of compromise.

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As the TSA lines snake through the Atlanta airport, local TSA Union spokesman Aaron Barker is hoping Congress can make a deal, but the hang up remains funding for ICE.

Both the TSA and ICE are part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“We are calling on Congress immediately by advancing legislation that separates ICE and CPB from DHS funding,” Barker told Channel 2 Action News.

Democrats want reforms to ICE after the violence seen in Minneapolis.

Barker says his agents don’t like being used as political pawns.

“Essential public servants should not be used as leverage in political disputes, especially while members of Congress continue to receive their own paychecks,” Barker said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to members of Georgia’s federal congressional delegation about the political, and funding, impasse.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff sent a statement saying “Democrats have tried repeatedly to fund TSA and been blocked by Republicans. the best way to move forward is to immediately fund TSA, the Coast Guard and FEMA while negotiations continue to address civil liberties violations by ICE.”

The White House did confirm it was reviewing the latest proposal offered by Senate Democrats and Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said they’re open to compromise.

“There’s no question about that. But yes, and the president indicated that, you know, he may be open to that,” Carter said. “So we’ll have to wait and see, but at the same time, we need DHS funded.”

While Senate Republicans and Democrats and the Trump administration try to hammer out some type of agreement, long lines at the airport will continue, and TSA agents will continue to not get paid.

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